Sheep Learns Tricks at Brazilian Animal Training Center

A sheep at an animal-training center in Brazil has learned several tricks that are usually taught to dogs, including how to walk upright and how to pass underneath its trainers legs on command.

This video, taken by Keila Lemos Coelho Neves on September 24 at the center in Forquilhinha, shows six-month old ‘Rebeca’ following her trainer’s commands and being rewarded with tasty treats.

Neves told Storyful said the trainers wanted to test their knowledge “not only on dogs, but on other animals.” Credit: Keila Lemos Coelho Neves via Storyful