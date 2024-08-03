Shea Langeliers' solo home run (21)
Shea Langeliers clobbers a solo home run to left field that cuts the A's deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning
Ricky Alderete pleaded guilty to several charges after he cut down and stole a statue of Jackie Robinson from a youth baseball field in Wichita in January.
Tyreek Hill is the first wide receiver to ever lead the NFL’s Top 100 list.
Blake Snell threw 114 pitches while completing the no-hitter on Friday night in Cincinnati.
We're now a full week into the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the seventh day of action provided plenty of incredible shots from across the country.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Durability is a concern with Richardson, but the upside of a run game with him and Jonathan Taylor is tantalizing. It's a tricky balancing act the Colts know they must manage.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
Matt Harmon and Dr. Renee Miller explain the human psychology of some of the most common fantasy pitfalls on Friday's episode of 'Yahoo Fantasy Forecast'.
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
Carini says if she meets Imane Khelif, she will 'embrace her.'
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
Both Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting failed an unspecified gender eligibility test in 2023 and were disqualified from the world championships, which has sparked a controversy in Paris.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Freddie Freeman has been away from the Dodgers for the past week to be with his son, who has been in and out of the hospital.
The Hall of Fame Game was called late in the third quarter after storms battered the Canton, Ohio, area on Thursday night.
We're nearly a full week into the Paris Olympics now, and Thursday provided plenty of incredible images from what was a stormy day in France.
Jimmer Fredette sat out with an injury to his left leg.
Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian wasted no time helping an athlete in need.
Edwards-Helaire and teammate Jared Small were involved in a self-defense shooting in December 2018 when attempting to sell electronics to a man who tried to rob them.