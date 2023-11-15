'She saved my life, she really did': Kidney recipient and donor reconnect at Buffalo Bills game

The Canadian Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb's chance at making NFL receiving history was news to Dallas offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer when the Cowboys were blowing out the New York Giants in the fourth quarter. The coaching staff was sorting through lineup changes with a five-touchdown lead in Dallas' 49-17 victory Sunday when Schottenheimer got word that Lamb needed one catch and 8 yards receiving to become the first in league history with at least 10 catches and 150 yards in three consecutiv