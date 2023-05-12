'She Rocks San Diego' flag football is a new league for girls
The sport teaches girls the game as well as teamwork and leadership skills. The league has grown from 9 girls to over 100 in the the two years of existence. https://bit.ly/3BhkGeO
The sport teaches girls the game as well as teamwork and leadership skills. The league has grown from 9 girls to over 100 in the the two years of existence. https://bit.ly/3BhkGeO
The Golden Knights and Oilers will each be without a top blueliner for a pivotal Game 5.
OTTAWA — It appears Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is out as a prospective owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that a bid for the team by real estate developers Remington Group will not proceed. Reynolds was believed to be attached to that bid. ESPN's Emily Kaplan was first to report the news. Reynolds, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently purchased Welsh soccer club AFC Wrexham. The team has been the feature of a hit documentary show that was r
The Oilers will be without defenceman Darnell Nurse for a pivotal Game 5 in Vegas.
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will sit out for slashing Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers' Darnell Nurse got a game for instigating.
Pegula and Coco Gauff led criticism of the tournament organisers after they were denied the chance to speak after their doubles final
Henrik Stenson’s astonishingly quick fall from grace in Europe golf gathered yet more pace on Thursday when he resigned from the DP World Tour. From Ryder Cup captain to the wilderness in under nine months.
Both of Wednesday's games finished with needless and dangerous altercations, and there's no reason to expect incidents to stop.
The former Warriors coach called his Jokić snub a "mistake."
Joe LaCava also caddied for Patrick Cantlay at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Thomas Gronnemark has been working with the club since 2018 but will not have his contract renewed
Tatum made the first team, with Brown on the second team.
An assistant basketball coach at a local middle school is facing disturbing allegations. He's accused of committing a horrendous act against a 12-year-old girl. A criminal complaint alleges the coach, Daveughn Gray, 20, had sex with the girl and recorded the encounter, and now he's facing child pornography charges, which could be just the beginning.
Overlong episodes, quizzical character choices, too many plots, fake joy − The second half of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is falling apart.
The Blue Jays' major-league roster has performed approximately to expectations so far in 2023, but the same can't be said for the team's top prospects.
"I’m cool with it," the businesswoman shared in an interview with The Cut
Woods was not included in the 155-strong field issued by the PGA for next week’s event at Oak Hill Country Club.
Giannis Antetokounmpo issued a strongly worded social media post Tuesday after being left off the NBA all-defensive teams.
Max Domi wasn't the biggest name to move ahead of the trade deadline, but he looks like the best acquisition any team made in terms of playoff impact.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa scored on Bryce Harper’s hard-hit grounder in the 10th inning after Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette’s throwing error and the Philadelphia Phillies came back to defeat the Blue Jays 2-1 on Wednesday. With Sosa on second base to start the 10th, Tim Mayza (1-1) struck out Bryson Stott before walking Trea Turner to put runners on first and second with one out. Harper lined a bouncer toward the mound and Mayza made a good play to snare it and fired to second base to set
Shalie Lipp, an amateur MMA fighter from Minnesota, planned to fight in an event on May 20.