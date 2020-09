'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

BROADCASTERS: NO USE. DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA BROADCASTERS. NO USE ABC, CNN, FOX, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO, BBC AMERICA, NBC. VIDEO MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY. EXISTING GRAPHICS MAY BE OVERWRITTEN BY CLIENT’S OWN GRAPHICS BUT NO FURTHER EDITS ARE PERMITTED, INCLUDING FOR LENGTH**~

"She led an amazing life," Trump said on Friday (September 18).

In brief remarks to reporters before boarding the Air Force One following the Minnesota rally, Trump did not mention any potential plans to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg, who died of pancreatic cancer earlier on Friday.