'She was full of life': Family honors Winter Springs mom found dead in storage unit

Homicide investigators say a father and son were the victims of a double homicide at their home in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday night.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a Saturday statement that a 46-year-old man and his 13-year-old son were killed at their home in the 6200 block of Goldsmith Road.Officers were first called to the house around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, when they found the bodies of the two victims.Though police say they're still trying to find the motive behind