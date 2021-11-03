Shaybo is Britain's new rap Queen

Yahoo Sports

Before we get to the story everyone is really waiting for, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde react to the opening college football playoff rankings. Just how bad was Cincinnati screwed? Ok…so now that we go the actual football out of the way…the Texas Longhorns are involved in a scandal that includes a stripping emotional support monkey that bit a trick-or-treater on Halloween…. only in college football. The guys also break down TCU parting ways with long-time head coach Gary Patterson, Oregon and Washington trading jabs, and Dan Mullen’s odd quote on recruiting.