Shaybo is Britain's new rap Queen
The 25-year-old Nigerian-born UK artist is breaking barriers for female rappers.
The Atlanta Braves knocked out the Houston Astros to claim their first World Series since 1995.
The Chicago Blackhawks held settlement talks Tuesday with an attorney for Kyle Beach, who is suing the team for allegedly covering up a sexual assault in 2010.
Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell posted a 26-save shutout for the Maple Leafs in a 4-0 win over a depleted Golden Knights lineup.
Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death after a reported car accident early Tuesday morning.
Golden Knights netminder Robin Lehner took time to share his heartfelt support for Kyle Beach after a tough loss in Toronto on Tuesday.
A third-party investigation by an independent law firm found Cheveldayoff was among a group of team leaders who discussed allegations by prospect Kyle Beach against video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.
Jake Allen's second shutout in as many weeks felt less frantic than the first. The Montreal Canadiens' starting goalie blocked 22 shots in a 3-0 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
Soler Power was on full display this World Series.
The Ben Simmons standoff keeps getting uglier.
Mitch Marner finally snapped his 16-game scoreless streak during the 5-4 OT win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Toronto winger looks to have rediscovered some confidence and Marner's magic will be essential if the Leafs are to make this season more successful than last.
Students at a Pittsburgh-area high school have been banned from attending its hockey games after sexually explicit chants rained down on a female goalie.
The wife of a former coach in the Penguins organization is preparing to a file a sexual assault lawsuit against the organization and former assistant GM Bill Guerin.
The Bulls are a team built in DeRozan's image.
The pain of dealing Miller hit home for Paton. But that doesn't mean the trade was a bad deal for the Broncos -- or anyone else involved.
If this excerpt is any indication, Pippen's forthcoming memoir is going to be a barn-burner.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be breathing fresh air thanks to Man United's 3-0 victory vs. Spurs on the weekend, but he can't rest his laurels with superior cross-town rivals Man City marching into Old Trafford.
They stumbled early. They only managed 88 wins in the regular season. But by the time October rolled around, they were ready to make a run.
Cooper Rush kept the cover train rolling against the Vikings. Can the Broncos finally derail Dallas?
