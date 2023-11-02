Shawnee City Council places City Manager on administrative leave
The former president’s latest video contains a strange claim about his plans for the nation.
The former GOP lawmaker in his new book detailed how Kelly arrived to one breakfast "looking gaunt and exhausted" as he sought to discuss Afghanistan.
Former President Trump wrote a social media post Wednesday railing against the judge overseeing his New York civil fraud case and told him to leave his children alone. He also argued that there is enough evidence for the case to be thrown out. “This Rigged Trial, brought by the Racist New York State A.G. Letitia…
Republican Rep. Ken Buck announced he won’t seek reelection and accused his fellow GOP lawmakers of being “fixated on retribution and vengeance.”
My wife typically enjoys following Trump scandals. Like most American women, she’s not a fan of the 45th President. But she drew a blank when I asked her what she thought about Trump’s civil trial in Manhattan, where he’s accused of misleading lenders and insurers by fraudulently inflating his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion between 2011 and 2021 to obtain favorable terms on bank loans and insurance policies.
The Israel-Hamas war and the new GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson could pose issues for Ukraine in receiving continued aid from the US.
Arizona TodayGabrielle Hanson, the MAGA mayoral candidate in Tennessee who was sent packing last week, has unsurprisingly pulled a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook—decrying her resounding loss as election fraud.Hanson, whose campaign was marked by a litany of scandals including an old arrest for promoting prostitution and cozying up to white supremacists, didn’t concede defeat on Election Day, and has not yet addressed supporters on her official social channels.But she appeared on a podcast o
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesRep. George Santos (R-NY) lives to see another day in the House of Representatives.Santos, Congress’ most notorious fraudster and fabulist, survived an expulsion vote Wednesday night that was led by his fellow New York Republicans.The resolution failed 179 to 213, with 31 Democrats opposed to removing Santos and 24 Republicans voting to expel him. Nineteen members also voted present.While the 23 federal charges Santos faces—conspiracy, wire and credit card fraud
Tara Durant claims an “angry mob” of Black Lives Matter protesters "assaulted" her car in 2020. Newly obtained police reports suggest something different.
Support for the Kremlin's war aims endures, despite mounting losses and the continued economic fallout of the invasion, according to a poll.
NewsmaxAs former President Donald Trump faces 91 felony charges in four jurisdictions, his lawyer in his civil fraud trial in New York insisted during an interview Tuesday that the prospect of jail is “not even something we think about.”When asked by Newsmax host Carl Higbie whether it’s logistically possible for Trump, as a former president, to be jailed, Alina Habba didn’t seem too concerned.“He’s protected by Secret Service—period,” she said. “I always tell people when they’re panicked, liste
Opinion by Tad Weber: It has been quite a year for the Bakersfield Republican.
Russian and Chinese pilots "feel pretty confident they can compete in this arena," US Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly said in September.
Some Ukrainians in Bilozerka were part of a decentralized resistance movement, sending critical information to the Ukrainian government on Russian positions, The New York Times Magazine reported.
"He's lost. That's some of Donald Trump's greatest hits on foreign policy," Joe Scarborough said.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has written to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith explaining why she thinks the idea of pulling the province out of the Canada Pension Plan is based on bad math.In a letter sent to Smith on Wednesday, Freeland said that while the province has the right to pull out of the CPP and create its own pension plan, Albertans should first consider the negative consequences of such a move.Freeland pointed out that the CPP has a long track record of providing a "strong and co
Russia has withdrawn the grand majority of its military personnel from Belarus, and has not replaced them, Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko announced on national television on Oct. 31.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be no further carbon price carve-outs,including for natural gas heating, as criticism mounts of his decision to temporarily exempt home heating oil from the policy. The promise is landing with a political thud, with both Conservative and NDP leaders accusing Trudeau of regional favouritism to save his political skin in Atlantic Canada, and former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney saying he would have found a different way to ease the rising cost of
The “Daily Show” hilariously inserted the grunting former president into the iconic Meg Ryan orgasm scene.