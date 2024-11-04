Shavkat Rakhmonov on Belal Muhammad dropping out of UFC 310
The UFC welterweight joined “The Ariel Helwani Show” to discuss his former opponent withdrawing from their December 7 fight in Las Vegas due to a toe injury.
The UFC welterweight joined “The Ariel Helwani Show” to discuss his former opponent withdrawing from their December 7 fight in Las Vegas due to a toe injury.
Outspoken Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly unloaded on the Yankees on his podcast, saying they were one of the worst teams in the MLB postseason.
Dallas needs to think critically about 2024 investment, because it's now a risky endeavor.
The Cowboys will have to play without their starting QB.
Following a VAR review, Hector Herrera was sent off in the 66th minute, and had to watch his team lose on a shootout from the sideline.
Luke Getsy was just nine games into his tenure leading the Raiders' offense.
In today's edition: The changing role of the AP poll, what you're actually watching when you turn on a sports game, NFL favorites keep winning, college hoops tip-off, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Week 9's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways to every game from Week 9 of NFL action.
I think the Panthers are keeping a door slightly ajar on Young’s availability going into the Tuesday deadline — followed by a potential trade situation into the offseason.
On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down Penn State falling short yet again against Ohio State. They discuss what went wrong for James Franklin and how Ryan Day's squad reestablished themselves as a national championship contender.
Another week, another game where New York's offense was trying to hide its quarterback, at least until falling behind by multiple scores. That says a lot.
The Week 9 blows were the two latest of a dysfunctional season in the last year of head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract.
Atlanta's top receiver left the game after scoring the Falcons' first touchdown against Dallas.
The former No. 1 draft pick got his third win as an NFL quarterback on Sunday.
Videos showed a deputy hitting a man in the upper back before deploying his stun gun.
The Lions have staked their claim to being the best team in the NFC, and maybe the NFL.
Olave suffered his second concussion since Week 6.
Can Marsh turn a core of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso into a contender?
No. 11 Clemson fell behind Louisville at home early and could never recover, taking its first loss in the ACC this season.
DeRozan appeared in both the 'Not Like Us' music video and at Kendick Lamar's 'Pop Out' concert.