Las Vegas police said reports of an active shooter at an MGM hotel in the city on Saturday, July 16, were “unfounded.”

“Initial reports are a glass door shattered causing a loud noise which startled people in the valet area,” Police said.

Photographs taken by Corry Shaffer on Saturday night shows shattered glass at the MGM Grand hotel. Credit: Corry Shaffer via Storyful

