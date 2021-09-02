'Shark Tank' stars sued for fraud over alleged 'structured scam'

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Joel Farabee to a $30 million, six-year contract extension. Farabee's extension, announced Thursday, kicks in with the 2022-23 season. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this season. The 21-year-old Farabee led the Flyers with 20 goals and had 38 points in 55 games. The Flyers' first-round pick in the 2018 draft, Farabee has 28 goals and 31 assists in 107 career games. Farabee's deal is the latest big move made this