'Shark Tank' stars sued for fraud over alleged 'structured scam'
"Shark Tank's" Kevin O'Leary and Kevin Harrington have been sued for fraud.
"Shark Tank's" Kevin O'Leary and Kevin Harrington have been sued for fraud.
Manchester City and Chelsea were the biggest spenders as more than $48.5bn has changed hands in transfer fees worldwide over the past decade.
Because we haven’t seen players like Kirk thrive in the majors, it’s easy to doubt him. But his literal production has done nothing but inspire faith.
The Brooklyn Nets, where Aldridge last played, are reportedly leaders to sign him.
The reigning Super Bowl champions are in a hotspot for the coronavirus, which Bruce Arians has noted previously.
NFL players can wear social justice messages on their helmets again this season and “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” will be stenciled in end zones for the second-straight year.
A Randal Grichuk pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the eighth inning was enough to save the Blue Jays from being red-faced for the second straight outing against the Baltimore Orioles.
GM Brian Gutekunst also praised young QB Jordan Love.
These are the top 32 defense pairings in today's NHL, ranked.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Joel Farabee to a $30 million, six-year contract extension. Farabee's extension, announced Thursday, kicks in with the 2022-23 season. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this season. The 21-year-old Farabee led the Flyers with 20 goals and had 38 points in 55 games. The Flyers' first-round pick in the 2018 draft, Farabee has 28 goals and 31 assists in 107 career games. Farabee's deal is the latest big move made this
The Blue Jays ended a two-year road trip on July 30. Unpacked and settled, they have a new appreciation for normalcy.
Toronto's playoff hopes haven't been completely extinguished but it's that time of the season when we consider which Blue Jay is the team's MVP.
Nobody has more fun celebrating a gold medal than the Canadian national women's hockey team, and Blayre Turnbull wasn't about to sit this one out.
Azarenka criticized "conspiracy theories" espoused by some of her fellow tennis pros.
The Blues have locked up one of their core pieces.
Yet another resume builder for Canadian legend Marie-Philip Poulin.
Nate Pearson is back with the Blue Jays in a relief role.
Cristiano Ronaldo set a new scoring record and then added to it to give Portugal a late win over Ireland.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with straight-sets victories on Wednesday.
This is definitely a building.