Shark Swims Around Kayaker in Monterey Bay

California resident Giancarlo Thomae captured footage of what he said was a great white shark swimming around a kayaker in Monterey Bay on May 9.

Thomae is a marine biologist who has been documenting the increase in great white sharks sightings in Santa Cruz County over a number of years.

Thomae has previously said the great white population has made a resurgence after being threatened by poaching. Northeastern Pacific great white sharks are protected under the California Endangered Species Act. Credit: Giancarlo Thomae via Storyful