Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins speak with voters Saturday ahead of Aug 2. primaries
AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc
REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the
This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national
DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set
BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red
Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr
TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen
TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De
While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.
His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota
Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr
Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team. Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about. "For a second my brain froze and I was like, 'Oh, man, she's only 11,'" said Perrier. "I tried to explain it but there's no good wa