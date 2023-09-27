New share sale could see OpenAI value treble

STORY: What is the value of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI?

It would be a good question for the chatbot.

But markets may soon provide their own answer.

Reuters sources say the startup is now talking to investors about a sale of existing shares.

They could fetch a much higher price than just a few months ago.

The Wall Street Journal says the deal could value the company at up to $90 billion.

That would be three times the level seen earlier this year.

And it would make OpenAI one of the world’s most valuable private companies.

The firm has soared in value amid global excitement over AI.

Now the sale of existing shares would allow current investors to cash in on the value of their stake.

It wouldn’t raise new capital for OpenAI, but would provide a fresh benchmark for its value.

The company raised $10 billion from Microsoft earlier in the year, which it’s using to develop new products.

It didn’t respond to a Reuters request for comment on the latest reports.