Shaq's Fun House Super Bowl party in Scottsdale
Shaq, aka DJ DIESEL, Diplo, and Snoop Dogg, will be headlining the festival at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale.
NewsmaxThe truth is out there. At least, part of it.Rep. George Santos (R-NY), in a slip-of-the-tongue moment during a Newsmax interview Thursday night, referred to himself as “simple-minded” before criticizing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), with whom he exchanged terse words prior to the State of the Union address Tuesday.Santos’ time in Congress, he said, is about “having somebody like me come and represent other people who are just like me — simple-minded folks who come from absolutely nothing and
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) asked Jordan if he had any notes from the "dozens" of whistleblowers he claims approached his office about corruption.
Jim Jordan, James Comer and others in Kevin McCarthy's caucus in Congress waxed wacky about Hunter Biden's laptop, FBI 'weaponization' and more to little avail.
Jerry O'Connell joined the Magic Mike dancers at the SAHARA Las Vegas for a dance in celebration of his 49th birthday later this month. It will make its debut on Friday's episode of 'The Talk.'
Big shoes, no shirt, no problem.
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII 2023, actor Kevin Bacon teamed up with his daughter Sosie for a new Super Bowl commercial for the car company Hyundai.
‘He just started kissing me, and then it was all going on,’ Sasha Walpole recalled
A source tells PEOPLE that Britney Spears has "been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative"
Kardashian claims that the product can improve the taste of a person’s vagina
Barr was fired from the show in 2018 for writing a tweet that compared Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.
Marc Jacobs just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring supermodels Kendall Jenner and Irina...
Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy, 9 months, and son Ben, 4
Ford opened up more than usual in a new wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
'Law and Order: SVU' cast member Mariska Hargitay confused fans when she shared her self-care routine on Instagram, which involved red light therapy.
The trio sing their own version of "Summer Nights" in a T-Mobile home internet commercial that will air during Sunday's big game
They discovered they were having a baby after already breaking up.
In 1966, McCartney, that relentless overachiever and the only driving enthusiast in the Beatles, looked at the Aston Martin DB5 in his London garage and did what you and I do when we want to clear our heads.
The Marvel stars continue their playful feud as Hugh Jackman shares a photo while training for the upcoming superhero film
"I've lived in many nice places, but this is my favorite place by far," the Netflix star tells PEOPLE of his stunning, 5,500-square-foot West Hollywood home
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working with a Hollywood venture capitalist who is famed for making millions of dollars for celebrities.