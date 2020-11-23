Shanghai Pudong airport's cargo-handling workers receive virus tests after positive COVID cases reported

The Shanghai Pudong International Airport has carried out nucleic acid testing of its 15,000 cargo-handling workers after several confirmed COVID-19 cases were linked to airport personnel.

All people working at the airport's cargo terminals and cargo yards were required to receive nucleic acid testing from Sunday evening to Monday morning, according to the Shanghai Airport Authority.

Altogether 240 medical workers collected more than 16,700 samples from some 15,000 cargo-handling workers in the period from 19:00 on Sunday to 06:00 on Monday.

Medical workers set up a temporary testing area in an airport parking lot to carry out on-site swab sample collection.

Credit: China Central Television (CCTV) via Reuters