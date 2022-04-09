Shanghai builds makeshift hospital amid COVID surge

STORY: Footage aired on CCTV showed the local government converting the National Exhibition and Convention Centre of Shanghai into a makeshift hospital which will open soon.

The financial hub reported 22,609 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 1,015 new symptomatic cases on April 8, the local government said on Saturday.

The number of asymptomatic cases was up from 20,398 a day earlier. The number of symptomatic cases also rose from 824.

Shanghai is currently under a city-wide lockdown as authorities work to contain the city's biggest ever COVID-19 outbreak.