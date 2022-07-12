Shane Wright has the perfect villain origin story

After the fallout from the NHL Draft, does Shane Wright have the perfect villain origin story and should he orientate his entire career around destroying the Canadiens?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: What do we think of Shane Wright looking at the Canadiens' management team as he was getting picked? I think he told Sportsnet it was not his intention to stare them down. But, like, he already kind of did it, so I think he's totally doing it.

Like, this is, like, a villain origin story. Like, you try to be this wholesome kid. And then you get done and wrong by the team you think is supposed to take you. And now you're going to make it your life's mission to destroy them.

I would love that, personally. I get it, like, he has to kind of downplay it, so that way, he doesn't put a target on himself. But I love the idea of, like, Shane Wright waking up every day seeking to destroy the Montreal Canadiens, the team that did him wrong. It's more fun this way for Shane Wright [INAUDIBLE].

SAM CHANG: It would have been way more fun if he just said that that was what he was doing.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yes. Yes. Like, what's wrong with-- if this was almost any other league-- it was the NBA, like, someone would have done it. But Shane Wright-- like, I like the idea of him not having nearly as much pressure, but I like him working in the shadows to do everything he can to exact revenge on the team-- well, you could say all three teams that passed him, but in particular, the Montreal Canadiens, a team that a lot of people expected him to go to in this draft. I love that scenario.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I was just going to say, I kind of felt bad for him in the moment that he, like, felt like he had to do that. I didn't feel any better that he said he didn't do it on purpose because now I think he's trying to cover up for what he did. And that's just, like, continuing to dig the ditch.

But like, I don't know. It's supposed to be this great moment, right? And he had-- he felt like he had to shoot-- shoot a glare at the table, and it wasn't overly, like, menacing in any way. It kind of looks silly.

So-- I don't know. I wish that didn't have to happen for him. But despite what he says, I kind of agree with you guys. I think that's what he was doing.

And hopefully, he can use that as motivation because I am cheering for this guy. Now, I didn't really have anything any reason to root for him before. But now, I kind of want to see him do well after what happened on Thursday night, I guess it was.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I agree with the group. He clearly was staring them down. But I would have loved for him to interview with Jimmy Campbell and say, yeah, I was. I'm going to bury them now. From now on-- I would love for him to say, yeah, I was staring them down. And yeah, I'm going to bury them now.

It would be so much fun. Could you imagine his first game against Montreal, Shane Wright 5-point night against the Habs. I want him to go in now and just bury Montreal. [INAUDIBLE] I want it to happen now. Go on. Go on, and make them regret not picking you, kid. Go ahead and do it. I want it.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: You're, like, holding up your mic. And like, you low-key look like one of those, like-- those auctioneers.

Like, you look like going to-- this thing goes for $500, $600.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Sell some cattle. Sell some sheep.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Sorry. Sorry. I know we don't have on every episode, but we have to take the opportunity to roast you what we do. The one thing I'll say-- also, I just want to add with Shane Wright too.

It did look kind of goofy because, like, he's, like, smiling with, like, Gary Bettman. And then his face just, like, completely changes. Like, that just makes it so--

Like, you can't tell me, you know, it wasn't your intention. You wanted to do that. Like, I think Shane Wright wanted to be petty in that moment and wanted to be upset. And it did look very goofy. It absolutely did.