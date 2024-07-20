Shane Lowry's disastrous third round sets up wide open final day at The Open

Yahoo Sports’ Jay Busbee discusses Shane Lowry's fall from atop the leaderboard and who is now in contention to win The Open on Sunday.

Video Transcript

What a difference a few hours make at the British Open for a while there, Shane Lowry looked like he was absolutely in charge of this tournament.

He was at minus eight, couple strokes clear of the field.

Everything was going right and the wheels didn't just fall off.

They were lost in the ocean.

He shot a 77 including multiple bogeys over the back nine to completely knock himself down the leader.

We all the way down to minus one.

The only thing saving him is that nobody played particularly well enough to get too far ahead of him either.

So most of the players in the driving wind and rain had their hats on backwards.

Hence my tribute here and they ended up with a tournament that suddenly all bunched up again.

Billy Horschel is in the lead at minus four and right behind him is Thurston Lawrence.

And if you had a Billy Horschel, Thurston Lawrence pairing for the final tournament, final grouping of the final major of the year, go ahead and cash that ticket and retire to an island somewhere.

Also in the mix, you've got Sam Burns, you've got Russell Henley, you've got Xander Shawley.

He won the PGA championship earlier this year, Justin Rose.

The Ryder Cup hero is right there.

Dan Brown was doing so well.

It's his first major ever.

And then they all fell apart for him on the 18th.

He double bogeyed that hole after taking a smoke and posing for selfies with some, some fans and he's now just one stroke off the lead.

He's all right there lurking the big name, Scotty Scheffer Masters champion.

World number one.

He's right there within the mix.

He's at minus two, just two strokes off the lead and then there's Lowry there at minus one.

Those are the players that are all under Paul.

It's still anybody's tournament at this point.

The weather is supposed to be better on Sunday than it was on Saturday where you had driving rain, sending everybody running for cover.

This should be better on Sunday, but no matter what, it's gonna be a great tournament, it's gonna be a lot of fun.

Looking forward to it from here.