Shane Baz strikes out four in scoreless start
Shane Baz has an excellent start against the A's, striking out four across 7 2/3 scoreless innings of work
The fire broke out in a condominium as the Cowboys conducted a training-camp walk-through.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
“We wouldn’t have offered him what we’ve offered him if we didn’t want him to be here.”
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to give their top breakout candidates to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights some interesting ADP movement ahead of the third week of preseason action.
Johansen never played for the Flyers after being acquired at the March NHL trade deadline.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR rankings ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
Neris was 14 appearances away from securing $9 million for next season with the Cubs.
The Fighting Irish bring back a bunch of talent, added a strong QB via the transfer portal for the second straight season and have a very manageable schedule. That’s a great recipe for a playoff appearance.
With the 2024 season quickly approaching, here's a look at the Big Ten. Ohio State has a lot of pressure entering the season and a few teams could be right on its heels.
It's officially 'Convictions Week' on the pod as we provide our most definitive takes of draft season. Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo Fantasy's resident hater Dan Titus to identify potential busts in each round of your draft. While both make it clear they don't think the guys they pick will have awful seasons, they do offer reasons why each of their picks won't meet the expectations of their current ADP. The two also end the show by answering your questions in the fantasy mailbag.
Freeman injured the middle finger on his right hand while fielding a ground ball Saturday.
Boise State named Maddux Madsen the team's starting quarterback for the 2024 season, tabbing him over Malachi Nelson, who transferred from USC.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
Right before the 2024 season starts this Saturday, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde start the season on a positive note: by discussing which head coaches will get fired first. They inspect the hot seat situations for top names like Florida's Billy Napier, Baylor's Dave Aranda, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman.
On paper, the SEC has as many as seven teams with realistic playoff hopes. It's more likely the league will send four or five to the playoff, so who will be left out?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Todd Bowles says the team won't miss linebacker Randy Gregory, who never reported to training camp amid his lawsuit against the NFL.
Mike Tyson had little interest in trash-talking or insulting Jake Paul during the press conference for their Nov. 15 fight on Netflix.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
It's not easy for a rookie to pick up Andy Reid's offense and play a big role right away. Xavier Worthy could be an exception.