Shamari Brooks approaching milestone in Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gifted two days by the NFL to possibly get healthier, the Browns practiced for a game they expected to play Saturday. Nothing has gone as scheduled during another wild week in Cleveland. With a protracted COVID-19 reserve list seemingly changing by the hour, if not the minute, the Browns got in lively, indoor workout as they got ready for Monday's postponed game against the Las Vegas Raiders — still not knowing what players will be available. The Browns currently have 24 players