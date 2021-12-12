Shake Milton with an and one vs the Golden State Warriors

The Canadian Press
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists and the Denver Nuggets avenged an earlier loss to San Antonio, beating the Spurs 127-112 on Saturday night. The Nuggets had a balanced effort two nights after their most lethargic performance of the season. Denver never led and were dominated in the paint and on 3-pointers in falling 123-111 to San Antonio on Thursday. The Nuggets were 20 for 43 on 3-pointers Saturday and matched their season high for made 3s. Denver’s