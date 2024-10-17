Shake Milton gets the And-1

The game, originally scheduled for Friday, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Hurricane Milton reached Category 5 status on Monday, and is expected to make landfall near Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday night.
The Jaguars will be arriving in London a little later than planned.
The NHL said a makeup date will be announced at a later time.
Breaking down Washington's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Verstappen has a 52-point lead over Norris heading into the United States Grand Prix.
Breaking down Memphis' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is the midseason favorite after his incredible start to the season.
Breaking down Brooklyn's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Week 6 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 7. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 7 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
The nominations, voted on by MLB managers and coaches, contain three finalists at each position, including a utility position.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 tight end rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 quarterback rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
No one wants to root for coaches to be fired, but it's a reality of every sports season. Here are some situations where we could see things heat up.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 kicker rankings.
Oregon moves into the top four after its win over Ohio State.
Breaking down Atlanta's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Our midseason Heisman winner is an easy choice.