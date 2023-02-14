Shake Milton with a dunk vs the Houston Rockets

The NBA's all-time scoring leader may not have gotten the reception he would have liked.
These are the prices you pay for a 28-year-old Kevin Durant, not an injury-prone 34-year-old.
D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.
Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin will fill in for Nick Nurse, who will miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons due to personal reasons.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2016 NBA draft class, headlined by Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram, Domantas Sabonis and many more.
How will the Miami Heat decide to fill the two openings on its roster? The Heat has options on the buyout market and could also convert Orlando Robinson’s two-way contract to a standard deal.
De'Aaron Fox scored 36 points, including six free throws in the final 18.4 seconds of overtime, leading the Sacramento Kings to a 133-128 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. “Most point guards don’t guard me,” Fox said. Fox shot 12 of 23 from the field and scored 26 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 35 points, topping 30 for a career-best ninth time this season, and Pascal Siakam added 28 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Detroit Pistons 119-118 Sunday for their fourth win in five games. Scottie Barnes scored 20 points and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Toronto won its second straight win over Detroit after losing the previous six meetings. Toronto is 20-7 all-time when VanVleet scores 30 or more points. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33
The Beam Team will be well represented in Salt Lake City with four Sacramento Kings starters going to NBA All-Star Weekend.
Kevin Durant practiced with the Phoenix Suns for the first time on Monday, but is not expected to play in a game until after the NBA All-Star game.
The Miami Heat is on pace to make NBA history with all the close games it has been a part of this season.
Derrick White scored 23 points to help a shorthanded Boston team hold off Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday. Sam Hauser added 20 points, tying his career-high with six 3-pointers, Al Horford had 16 points and Payton Pritchard added 12 for Boston, which won its fourth straight. Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn't have his sharpest game, finishing with 16 points but making 3 of 16 shots and missing 7 of 8 on 3-point attempts.
TORONTO — It's been a season full of highs and lows for the 10th-place Toronto Raptors, but all-star forward Pascal Siakam says confidence hasn't wavered with just 24 games left in the regular season. After days of discussion — and criticism — over the front office's lack of activity at the trade deadline in the midst of a losing season, Siakam says the Raptors maintain a strong belief in their current group to figure things out. "You go through a lot of adversities and you go through tough time
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet had a game-high 35 points and eight assists as the Toronto Raptors survived a late comeback effort from Detroit to take a 119-118 victory over the Pistons on Sunday. It was VanVleet's ninth 30-point game of the season, setting a career mark. His previous high was eight in 2021-22. Pascal Siakam added 28 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, for Toronto (27-31). Scottie Barnes had 20. Jakob Poeltl had six points and five rebounds in 25 minutes of action in his first
Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference)Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.The Trail Blazers are 19-16 in Western Conference games. Portland averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 10- when it turns th
Must-see plays from Spencer Dinwiddie, Lauri Markkanen and DeAndre Jordan headline Saturday's Top 10 Plays.
Houston Rockets (13-43, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-19, third in the Eastern Conference)Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Houston Rockets. Embiid leads the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game.The 76ers are 21-8 on their home court. Philadelphia is 7-3 in one-possession games.The Rockets are 5-23 in road games. Houston is 2-4 in one-possession games.The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets wo
Utah Jazz (28-30, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-33, 12th in the Eastern Conference)Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its four-game slide when the Pacers take on Utah.The Pacers are 17-13 in home games. Indiana allows 117.1 points and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.The Jazz have gone 10-18 away from home. Utah ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 32.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauri Markkanen averaging 6.7.The tea
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-29, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (31-27, fourth in the Western Conference)Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic is currently second in the NBA scoring 32.7 points per game.The Mavericks are 23-14 in Western Conference games. Dallas has a 9-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.The Timberwolves are 21-19 in conference games. Minnesota is eighth in the NBA