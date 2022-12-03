Shake Milton with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies
WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van
Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le
Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to a a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at a World Cup event in Park City, Utah on Friday. The 32-year-old finished behind American gold-medallist Kallie Humphries, while Germany's Lisa Buckwitz took silver. Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi finished 0.75 seconds back of a spot on the podium to place seventh, a week after winning gold at the World Cup event in Whistler. Appiah won silver in the same event. Appiah waited anxiously while Germany's Laura Nolte executed h
CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)
Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.
Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.
Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin scored twice — and made history in the process — as the Washington Capitals topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. He now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Anthony Mantha added a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-3), while John Carlson and Martin Fehervary also scored. Nils Hoglander replied for the Canucks (9-11-3), who saw their three-game win streak snapped. Washington's Dary Kuemper stopped 31-of-32 shots and Spenc
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight
CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi
CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.