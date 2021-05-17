Shake Milton with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic
Having only six guys for their season finale versus the Pacers made for an adventurous game, especially since half the bodies available were centers.
Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of overtime lifted the Minnesota Wild past the Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 on Sunday.
The Warriors star entered Sunday's game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.
Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th bomb of the season on Sunday, a solo drive in the eighth that gave him home runs in three consecutive games.
We’re getting the fight we deserve, that we wanted, and tens of millions of people will join us and watch.
A day after the induction of Class of 2020 honorees Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett — the greatest class in history — the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2021.
Alisson Becker won Sunday's game against West Brom the the first goalkeeper goal in the 129-year history of Liverpool Football Club.
After texting with someone he thought was Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, Juantarius Bryant was turned away from the team's facility this week. He was the victim of a hoax.
J. Cole is expected to play a handful of games for the Rwanda team.
Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
During his end of season availability, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed what he learned about himself during a tumultuous season.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
The 2020-21 college football season officially came to an end on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and the Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 128-117 on Sunday night in a meaningless regular-season finale. Philadelphia didn't play any of its usual starters after clinching the top spot in the East with Friday's victory over the Magic. Joel Embiid (illness), Ben Simmons (back), Tobias Harris (right knee), Seth Curry (right hip) and Danny Green (left hip) were all sidelined. Maxey picked up the slack, going 11 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, while making all five free throws. Paul Reed added 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Sixers finished 49-23 overall and 29-7 at home. They will host a first-round playoff series against the second team to emerge from the league's new play-in tournament. Cole Anthony scored a career-high 37 points for the injury-plagued Magic, who were without several key players. Orlando ended the season on a seven-game skid and finished 21-51. Philadelphia has the top seed for the first time since 2001, when Allen Iverson led the team to the NBA Finals. Those Sixers lost in five games to the Lakers, and Philadelphia hasn’t gotten past the East finals in 10 postseason appearances since. The Sixers will have home-court advantage at least until the NBA Finals. Their first-round opponent could be the Hornets, Pacers, Wizards or Celtics. Philadelphia went 11-1 against those teams in the regular season. Maxey showed why the 76ers made him the 21st overall pick in last year's draft, going 10 of 11 from the field and hitting all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half. The speedy point guard out of Kentucky provided a highlight when he flew down the lane for a two-handed dunk with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. Anthony, the 15th pick in the draft, made 10 of 25 shots and all 14 free-throw attempts. BIG ENERGY Embiid sat courtside while sporting the “Big Energy” chain in the first half. The 76ers have used the extremely large piece of jewelry as a reward among teammates during workouts. Embiid removed it after halftime. GOING GOOD Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers was asked before the game to sum up in a word what has made the 76ers so successful. “Honestly, good,” he said. “We’ve been very good all year; that’s why we’re the No. 1 seed. We’re a consistent defensive team, we’re a consistent offensive team, we move the ball, we play with pace, we hit the open guy, we’re executing better than we have. We’re a solid basketball team.” TIP-INS Magic: Sindarius Thornwell was ejected with 2:37 left in the third period for a Flagrant-2 foul on Reed. ... Wendell Carter Jr. (left eye abrasion) and Terrence Ross (back spasms) didn’t play. … Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle sprain), James Ennis III (sore right calf), Markelle Fultz (torn left ACL), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Chuma Okeke (left ankle sprain) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot pain) were inactive. ... Anthony’s previous career high was 24 points. 76ers: Matisse Thybulle (swelling left hand) missed his fourth straight game. ... Alex Trindle, a 23-year-old 76ers fan, rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell before the game. In a tweet that went viral and drew the attention of the team, Trindle wore a 76ers hoodie while ringing a bell after completing six months of chemotherapy on April 28. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their Eastern Conference playoff spot was locked in before taking the court. Okongwu, the No. 6 pick in the draft, posted his second career double-double. Seven other players scored in double figures to lead Atlanta's second-biggest win of the season, surpassed only by a 135-103 triumph over Phoenix on May 5. New York clinched the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the first round against the fifth-seeded Hawks with a 96-92 victory over Boston. The Knicks beat the Hawks on the tiebreaker with three straight wins over Atlanta during the regular season. Both teams finished 41-31, breaking long playoff droughts. Atlanta sat starters Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic, in addition to top sub Danilo Gallinari. Trae Young and John Collins only played in the first half. It didn't matter against the woeful Rockets, who went into full rebuilding mode when they dealt James Harden to Brooklyn in January. Atlanta raced away from Houston in the second quarter and led 72-54 at halftime as Collins scored 15 points, De'Andre Hunter added 13 and Young 10. Young played long enough to dish out nine assists, as well. Houston finished 17-55, the worst record in the league and its most dismal season since a 14-68 campaign in 1982-83. D.J. Augustin and Armoni Brooks each scored 18 points to lead the injury-ravaged Rockets, who dressed only nine players. The Hawks, on the other hand, pulled off a remarkable turnaround under interim coach Nate McMillan. He led the team to a 27-11 record after Lloyd Pierce was fired with Atlanta mired at 14-20. TIP-NS Rockets: After a six-game winning streak that boosted their record to 10-9 on Feb. 1, the Rockets managed only seven victories in their last 53 games — a .132 winning percentage. Hawks: Hunter got his first start since Jan. 29. He has battled a lingering right knee injury and played for just the fifth time in the last 53 games, but it looks like he's ready to contribute in the playoffs after going more than 24 minutes. ... Won their 11th straight game at State Farm Arena. ... Capela became the first Atlanta player to lead the league in rebuilding (14.3 per game) since Dikeme Mutombo in 1999-2000. ... Mutombo watched the game from a courtside seat. UP NEXT Rockets: Looking forward to the NBA draft. Hawks: Heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The best-of-seven series against the Knicks will open next weekend at Madison Square Garden. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press
Keegan-Michael Key and Heidi Gardner took on the quarters scene from "The Last Dance."
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the Nets, who will open the playoffs next weekend against either Boston or Washington. They meet Tuesday in the play-in tournament to determine the No. 7 seed. Durant made his first eight shots, one of them a dunk to finish one of the highlight plays of the season, to bounce back nicely from a 4-for-17 outing Saturday. It was a strong finale to his first season back after missing 2019-20 while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. The Nets rested James Harden after he played the last two games following an 18-game absence with a right hamstring strain. That meant Brooklyn finished the regular season with just eight appearances from its Big Three, going 6-2. But the Nets still managed to finish 48-24, holding off Milwaukee for the No. 2 seed and setting a franchise record for the most games over .500 at any point in a season. Collin Sexton scored 16 points but was ejected midway through the third quarter for a flagrant foul against Durant. Durant was originally called for the foul, but replay showed Sexton elbowed Durant in the face on his drive, so the call was changed to a Flagrant 2, which carries an automatic ejection. Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade had 18 points for the Cavaliers, who sat Kevin Love and a number of other players in their 13th loss in the last 14 games of a 22-50 season. Irving shot 7 for 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from 3-point range. He finished at 50.6% overall, 40.2% from behind the arc and 92.2% on free throws, becoming the ninth player to finish a 50/40/90 season. Nets coach Steve Nash did it four times and Durant did it once. The Nets avoided getting swept in the series. The Cavaliers won both meetings in January, including a 147-135 double-overtime victory on Jan. 20 in the first game Durant, Harden and Irving played together. The Nets led 67-56 at halftime, with their final basket coming on the play that had fans and players out of their seats. Blake Griffin grabbed a loose ball out of the air and in one motion threw it behind his back ahead to Irving, who passed it ahead to James. James tossed it high off the backboard for a sprinting Durant to slam down. TIP-INS Cavaliers: Darius Garland sat out after returning from a seven-game absence with a sprained left ankle to play Friday against Washington. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the Cavs wanted the guard to go into the offseason healthy and focus on getting better and not rehab. ... Ending a season in which team outings were largely impossible because of coronavirus protocols, Bickerstaff said the Cavs had an outdoor rooftop dinner in Brooklyn. Nets: Brooklyn finished 18-3 at home against the East. ... James had 14 points and Jeff Green scored 13. FOR THE FRO The Nets played a video tribute for Jarrett Allen in his first game in Brooklyn since being dealt to Cleveland in January as part of the multiteam deal for Harden. He got a warm ovation when the starting lineups were announced and some fans chanted his name when he shot free throws in the first quarter. Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press