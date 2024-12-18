Shai Gilgeous-Alexander slams it home

Has the OKC star surpassed Giannis Antetokounmpo this season?
Michael Penix Jr. is slated to finish the Falcons' season at quarterback with the playoffs at stake.
In this jam-packed episode of Football 301, hosts Nate Tice and Matt Harmon break down each top NFL contender's biggest concern that could send them home early in January.
This year introduced some massive changes in sport. What does all that change mean going forward?
From NIL to streaming to the ascendance of Caitlin Clark, has there ever been a year in sports that ushered in so much change at the same time?
DuBose left Sunday's game against the Texans on a stretcher with an oxygen tube in his nose after a violent helmet-to-helmet collision.
Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will play in prime time while fighting for a playoff berth.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 16 quarterback rankings.
Edwards appeared in 11 games for Maryland in 2024.
Week 15 is in the books and we have officially entered the home stretch of the fantasy postseason season on the pod. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don say goodbye to the 'People's Panic Meter' and say hello to the 'Fantasy Bro's Trust Meter' just in time for the fantasy postseason. The two highlight 8 polarizing players and debate if we can trust them in the fantasy postseason and in their Week 16 matchups.
It wasn't a great night of football across the board, but Week 15 of he NFL season is already over.
Let’s set the table for what’s sure to be a thrilling conclusion to the league's in-season tournament.
Analytics suggest it was the wrong call, but Campbell isn't afraid to buck the numbers if he thinks doing so will give his team a better shot at winning.
Mired in a realignment struggle for members, the Pac-12 and Mountain West are at the center of the latest conference realignment shakeup.
Functional football? Played by the Jets? It happened!
Hunter is the fifth non-QB to win the Heisman in the 2000s.
The Yankees acquired a shutdown closer. The Brewers acquired a reliable starter, as well as a promising prospect.
Rodriguez got emotional over the warm welcome at his introductory press conference.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
NFL security is partnering with the FBI to investigate, the league commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed.