Shai Gilgeous-Alexander slams it home

Goodbye 2024, hello 2025. With the new year only three days into existence, Kevin O'Connor is joined by Yahoo Sports contributor Tom Haberstroh to conjure up ten wild predictions for the remaining 363 days.
A lot has changed since the last time we checked in on the MVP race.
Dan Titus reveals his top pickups and advice to get your fantasy hoops lineup right for Week 10.
Has the OKC star surpassed Giannis Antetokounmpo this season?
Oklahoma City's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup final exposed critical flaws.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
JJ Redick and his family lost stuff in the Los Angeles wildfires that can't be replace.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
Madrid, Spain, and Berlin will also host NFL regular-season games in 2025.
Watson tore his Achilles for the first time on Oct. 20 against the Bengals.
Christian and Alexis bring on USMNT legend Tony Meola and Apple TV Keith Costigan to chat the state of MLS ahead of the 2025 season. Then, Christian and Alexis have 19 season MLS veteran Dax McCarty join the show to look back at a decorated career that includes beating Messi. Later, Christian and Alexis eact to news in Europe including West Ham sacking head coach Julen Lopetegui as well as Tottenham and Newcastle taking the lead in their Carabao Cup semifinal ties.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
Fans can start buying tickets for Vikings-Rams on Friday.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes one last look at the wide receiver position as we turn our attention to 2025.
Belichick was hired as the Tar Heels' new coach in December.
The Kings have announced that their home game against the Calgary Flames scheduled for Wednesday night would be postponed due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.
Now that the regular season is over, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check back in with their fourth mock draft of this cycle — with QBs going first and second overall.
The development of QB Caleb Williams will be a big factor in the decision. But the team will weigh a coach’s offensive background alongside the staff he brings in, the scheme he envisions and the culture he can build.
Sean Higgins turned down an offer of 35 years in prison and pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Tuesday.