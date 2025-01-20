Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rocks the rim

Oklahoma City had a 42-point lead over Cleveland late in the third quarter.
Let’s take a look at some contenders, including Victor Wembanyama, who could make their All-Star debuts this February.
A lot has changed since the last time we checked in on the MVP race.
Dan Titus reveals his top pickups and advice to get your fantasy hoops lineup right for Week 10.
True to form, Novak Djokovic's non-tennis behavior has made headlines.
The Dodgers still have roughly 3-to-1 odds to win the World Series.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
Indiana fell in what was the second-worst home loss in program history on Tuesday night.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Nakobe Dean was second on the team in tackles with 128.
Brown didn’t stumble upon this book on his own and he didn’t receive the recommendation from a fellow WR or even QB. Like on Sunday vs. the Packers, credit the Eagles' defense with rising to the occasion.
Madrid, Spain, and Berlin will also host NFL regular-season games in 2025.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.