Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits the shot with time ticking down
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits the shot with time ticking down, 11/25/2024
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits the shot with time ticking down, 11/25/2024
The 2025 draft is loaded at a position the Cowboys need. The Packers lucked out when their former QB decided to leave. The Saints might be bad at the right time to land a generational talent with a connection to the area.
Haliburton admitted to reporters that basketball was getting into "job territory" with the Pacers' slow start.
A 20-point loss to Boston College has renewed speculation about Brown's future in Chapel Hill.
Solo Ball drilled a last-second 3-pointer to force overtime on Monday morning in Maui, but it wasn't enough to lift UConn to the win.
The Suns will face the Lakers in an NBA Cup game on TNT Tuesday night.
The F1 grid will contain 11 teams in two years.
There are 77 teams that already have six or more wins. There are 82 bowl spots available.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
The Miami Dolphins were looking like one of the most disappointing units of 2024. Then, Week 12 happened. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks things down.
In a game with high stakes for each team's playoff hopes, the Packers rolled over the hobbled 49ers, putting San Francisco's postseason in further peril.
Williams played his best game against one of the league's toughest defenses. Changes are coming to Chicago. The franchise QB is set.
Barkley could end up with 2,000 yards this season. He’s on pace for it, with 1,392 yards through 11 games. That's a career high for Barkley with six games to go.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
It took a 31-yard field goal as time expired, but the Chiefs picked up the win on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.
In a classic case of "somebody had to win this one," Tennessee outran Houston for an ugly victory.
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Lewis Hamilton drove from 10th to second behind his Mercedes teammate as Verstappen finished fifth ahead of Lando Norris in sixth.
Andy Murray will be on the same side of the net as his former rival Novak Djokovic.
The Packers cornerback attempted to play in Week 11, but could go only 10 snaps.