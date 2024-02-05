Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hammers it home
The arrest comes just ahead of his son's Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11
With six nominations, Taylor Swift dressed to have a big night at the 2024 Grammys.
Kiana Ledé sang the U.S. national anthem ahead of the game on Saturday while wearing a keffiyeh-style sweater.
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills finally got the better of Tom Brady at something.
Molly McCann pulled of an audibly and visually gruesome armbar in her UFC strawweight debut.
Instead of facing Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will likely face The Rock at WrestleMania, and people aren't thrilled.
The NBA, Sixers and Joel Embiid face a situation where the All-Star caliber player may miss out on MVP because he didn't play in at least 65 games.
The athlete previously won the Masters in 1985 and again in 1993
Pat Mahomes, a former MLB pitcher and father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
TORONTO — Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including the winner — and an assist to secure a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final of the league's 3-on-3 all-star mini tournament Saturday. The winners will share a US$1-million prize. Matthews, who picked a roster that included Toronto teammates Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Wyndham Clark was declared the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday evening when the PGA Tour cancelled the final round because of wicked weather conditions that would linger into the next day and cause safety concerns. Clark's final stroke was a two-putt birdie from 25 feet on Saturday, giving him a course record 12-under 60 and a one-shot lead over Ludvig Aberg, who missed a long eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole. Clark never had to hit another shot. Ove
Kingsbury also reportedly interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles for coordinator jobs.
BROSSARD, Que. — Forward Brandon Gignac has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Gignac, from Repentigny, Que., has played 43 games with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket this season. He had 14 goals and 28 assists to lead the Rocket in goals, assists, and points, also served 36 penalty minutes so far this season. Gignac has 55 goals and 99 assists in 267 career AHL games with Albany, Binghamton, and Laval since turning professional in 2016-17. He joined the C
The former "Daily Show" host vowed to give Swift "a break" during the awards telecast The post Grammys Host Trevor Noah Slams NFL for Cutting to Taylor Swift, Says He’ll Cut to Football Players Instead appeared first on TheWrap.
TORONTO — The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court. Five players — Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod — were charged late last month with sexual assault in an incident that allegedly took place in the city in June 2018. A court document shows McLeod is facing an additional ch
The rumored couple was spotted holding hands while making their way through a crowd at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday
Bronny James makes his first start at Galen Center, finishing with nine points and showcasing his defensive skills in USC's blowout win over Oregon State.
Auston Matthews and his Toronto Maple Leafs teammates soaked in the spotlight of NHL All-Star Weekend as the hometown fan favorites, and they gave the crowd the ending it wanted. Matthews scored twice, including a game winner, and had an assist to beat reigning MVP Connor McDavid’s team 7-4 in the final of the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday. Matthews, the U.S.-born face of Canada's richest franchise who last summer re-signed to stay in Toronto through 2028, was named MVP.
Could Chicago hang onto some of the talent they currently are rumored to want to trade in the hopes of better offers in the offseason?
LAS VEGAS — (Meatball) Molly McCann of England, who lost her last two fights via first-round submissions, turned the tables Saturday when she submitted Canadian-based strawweight Diana (Warrior Princess) Belbita in the first round of the featured preliminary bout of a UFC Fight Night card. McCann won a unanimous decision when the two first met in October 2019 in Belbita's UFC debut. McCann led the way Saturday, taking Belbita down late in the first round, dropping elbows from full mount before t