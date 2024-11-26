Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the And-1

The 2025 draft is loaded at a position the Cowboys need. The Packers lucked out when their former QB decided to leave. The Saints might be bad at the right time to land a generational talent with a connection to the area.
The Tigers rallied from an 18-point deficit to stun the Cyclones in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday.
Haliburton admitted to reporters that basketball was getting into "job territory" with the Pacers' slow start.
A 20-point loss to Boston College has renewed speculation about Brown's future in Chapel Hill.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn opted to go for the extra point ... and it cost him and the Commanders.
There are 77 teams that already have six or more wins. There are 82 bowl spots available.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
Williams is the latest of several injuries the Hornets have dealt with on their frontline this season.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
The Giants may have had a shot at a long fumble return for at touchdown. But nobody realized that the ball was loose.
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
The top two teams in the NFL can both reach double-digit wins by Week 12.
Lewis Hamilton drove from 10th to second behind his Mercedes teammate as Verstappen finished fifth ahead of Lando Norris in sixth.
Calling timeout to ice the kicker backfired spectacularly on Rutgers coach Greg Schiano.
The Rebels' ineffectiveness in the red zone and inability to convert on fourth downs were their undoing.
Ohio State broke the game open in the second and third quarters to end Indiana's undefeated season.
The Packers cornerback attempted to play in Week 11, but could go only 10 snaps.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon makes a call on how each Week 12 matchup will impact your lineups.
The Rays have already announced they will play their 2025 home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.