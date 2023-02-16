Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a dunk vs the Houston Rockets

Jakob Poeltl scored 30 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 123-113 on Tuesday night for their fifth win in six games. Scottie Barnes scored 17 points, Fred VanVleet had 10 points and a season-high 15 assists, and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who shot a season-best 60.2%. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 26 points, Jalen Suggs had 24 off the bench and Markelle Fultz scored 19 points for the Magic.
Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, Norman Powell added 24, and the Clippers rallied past the Golden State Warriors 134-124 on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.
As the race to the bottom continues, Yahoo Sports takes a look at seven teams that could land Wembanyama and how the season is shaping up.
Damian Lillard had 40 points, including eight three-pointers, to lead the Trail Blazers to a 127-115 win over the Lakers, who were without LeBron James.
The Mavericks are looking at veteran LaMarcus Aldridge for a reason: Their defense is an issue.
The NBA’s all-time scoring leader had a response ready for the fans in Arizona
After illness and injury twice interrupted his season and threw off his rhythm, Andrew Wiggins sure needed a dominant game like this. JaMychal Green did, too, because he has also been through the wringer dealing first with COVID-19 then an infection in his lower right leg. Wiggins had 29 points and seven rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 27 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 135-126 on Monday night in their final home game before the All-Star break.
Danny Green was best known for his sideline dance routines during his first stint with the Cavaliers. Green rejoined Cleveland's roster Wednesday after agreeing to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Cavaliers, who believe the three-time NBA champion can help them in the postseason. Green, who was drafted by Cleveland in 2009 and waived after one season, gives the team another proven outside shooter.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers added some frontcourt depth for the playoffs and signed veteran center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, the team announced Tuesday. Dedmon, a 10-year-veteran, averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games with the Miami Heat. The 7-footer spent the past three-plus seasons with Miami, averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 56.6% from the field. The Sixers have been thin at center behind All-Star Joel Embiid. They have used Montrezl H
"Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo...Forever & Always," Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Tuesday
Coach Darvin Ham said "in all likelihood" LeBron James "should be available" to play against the Pelicans on Wednesday, his first chance to play with new Lakers.
NBC Sports used to broadcast NBA games. Could the Peacock and basketball league get back into business together again?
DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 26 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter in his home debut for Dallas as he tried to rally the Mavericks from a 26-point deficit, but the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 124-121 victory on Monday night. Irving had the highest-scoring fourth quarter of his career. But he made a bad pass after stepping inside the 3-point line on the final possession when Dallas had a chance to tie the game. He had exchanged passes with All-Star teammate Luka Doncic, who fini
