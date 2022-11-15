Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics
Mike Slipchuk is pleased to finally see movement on the controversial team figure skating event at last year's Beijing Olympics. But he laments the lost moment on the medal podium for all the affected skaters. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday it sent the Beijing Olympics case of teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva to sport's highest court, accusing Russian officials of making no progress toward resolving it. In one of the biggest scandals of the Beijing Games, Valieva helped Russia win
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams in the early going this season. Washington did that without Bradley Beal, who is still getting back into playing shape after going through health and safety protocols. Memphis was missing key play
Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander Kane shared graphic details about the horrific injury he suffered on Tuesday.
SANTOS, Brazil — Having coached the U.S. to two Olympic gold medals and a silver at the World Cup, Pia Sundhage knows her football. And Sundhage, now in charge of the Brazil women, was quick to praise Canada after her side was beaten 2-1 Friday. "Remember Canada is the gold medallist in the Olympics and they're getting better and better," said the 62-year-old Swede, whose U.S. team beat Canada 4-3 after extra time in an epic semifinal at the 2012 London Olympics. The Canadians took their revenge
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night. Fiala scored into an open net off a no-look pass from Phillip Danault to give the Kings their third straight win. Danault had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles, which has won four straight on home ice. Taylor Raddysh scored on the power play and Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots in his first start since injuring his groin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel welcomed the boos in Buffalo this time by scoring three third-period goals and adding an assist in his second game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights routed the Sabres 7-4 on Thursday night. After being booed each time he touched the puck, and cheered on the two times he was foiled on breakaway attempts, Eichel raised his arms and mugged for the unhappy crowd after converting a rebound to put the Golden Knights ahead 5-2 six minutes into the thir
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons starting left tackle Jake Matthews arrived for Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers in time to play after his wife, Meggi, gave birth to a son earlier in the day. But it sure was close. The Falcons posted a video of a Matthews in shorts and a T-shirt jogging down the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium and into the Atlanta locker room about 80 minutes before kickoff to begin preparation for the NFC South matchup. Meggi Matthews gave birth in At
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams are only eight games removed from their Super Bowl victory. The Arizona Cardinals are just nine games removed from an 11-win season and a playoff appearance. Yet the stakes seem fairly high for these two struggling NFC West rivals in their second meeting of the new season, and it's because both realize they're running out of time to write a proper sequel to last year's successes. “We ain’t got too much more room to keep losing now,”
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 17 points and nine assists, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped an eight-game slide with a 112-105 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Charlotte had seven players score in double figures, including its starting lineup. Mason Plumlee had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Rozier scored 17 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16. Franz Wagner scored 23 points and Wendell Carter Jr., added 20 for Orlando, but the Magic had 22 turnovers. Ball, who missed the H
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday. The Vikings took advantage of three turnovers by Allen in the fourth quarter and overtime, pulling ahead late in regulation when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone. Greg
With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes. The first of those tied it at 106 with 2:35 to play. His next, with 1:52 to go, put the Mavericks ahead for good. Christian Wood scored 19 points off the bench after missing Dallas’ previous two games with a knee s
STAVANGER, Norway — Canada's Connor Howe earned silver and Isabelle Weidemann took bronze on Friday in the first day of international speedskating competition of the 2022-23 season. Howe reached the podium in the men's 1,500-metre race at the season-opening World Cup stop, and Weidemann got her medal in the women's 3,000 metres. Howe, from Canmore, Alta., won only the third individual World Cup medal of his career. Racing in the penultimate pair, Howe finished in one minute 46.656 seconds. "With
NHL executive vice president Kim Davis says the league has struggled to create "the pipeline for kids of colour to move into elite pathways" to the NHL.
There's no guarantee that a midseason coaching change could turn a season around for an NHL team, but these hires will go down in history as some of the best.
NEW YORK (AP) — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach. It was the second romp in the last four games for a Nets team that has responded so well to Vaughn that it decided not to p
Mel Pemble is an athlete on the rise. The Canadian Para-cyclist burst onto the scene last month in France at her first Para-cycling track world championships, where she turned heads by breaking a world record and capturing two gold medals. A former Para-alpine skier who competed at the 2018 Paralympics, Pemble is now racing toward the 2024 Paralympics in Paris while quickly rising to the top of a different sport. The 22-year-old resident of Victoria, B.C., was just as surprised by her breakout d
GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Canada rolled to a 3-0 victory over Italy in Group A play on Thursday at the Billie Jean King Cup. Bianca Andreescu defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the opener of the best-of-three tie and Leylah Fernandez locked up the win with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Martina Trevisan. Fernandez later teamed with Gabriela Dabrowski for a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jasmine Paolini and Lucia Bronzetti to complete the sweep. "Today was just a great day overall," Fernandez said. Andre