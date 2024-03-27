Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a 2 Pt vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Christian Braun scored 17 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 on Monday night. Jokic, who exited with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter and Denver leading by 21, finished two assists shy of his 23rd triple-double this season. “I think his mindset is he’s going to play this game, but he’s also going to enjoy trying to help some of these other guys that maybe don’t get regular minutes and to make