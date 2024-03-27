Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a 2 Pt vs. New Orleans Pelicans

TORONTO — Dennis Schroder was supposed to get his chance at a measure of revenge against his former Toronto teammates but it was overshadowed by off-court issues affecting the Raptors. Schroder had 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets past Toronto 96-88 on Monday as the Raptors found themselves mired in a gambling investigation. It was a significant improvement over the four points, two rebounds and two assists he had on Feb. 22, his first game back in Toronto. "W
With two rounds down, Yahoo Sports takes a look at 10 players who have played above the competition and how it's helped their draft stock.
Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin received a five-game suspension from the P. League+ (PLG) after he underwent a blood treatment prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Lin received a treatment known as intravenous laser irradiation of blood (ILIB), intended to boost red blood cells’ cellular energy and oxygen intake, after his team the New Taipei Kings advised him to seek the treatment to aid in his recovery from a foot injury. The suspension first took effect on Saturday’s game with the Kaohsiung 17LIVESteelers and will last until the April 6 game with the Taipei Fubon Braves.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors season took another turn for the worse as backup centre Jontay Porter became the subject of a gambling investigation. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic confirmed late Monday that Porter is the subject of an NBA investigation into irregularities on prop betting involving him. Rajakovic said the allegations "caught him off guard" when he learned of the investigation before Toronto's 96-88 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. "I did not talk to the players so I do not know thei
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 31 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 133-116 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Myles Turner had 24 points and seven rebounds, helping the Pacers to their sixth win in their last seven road games. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 21 points and nine assists. Los Angeles dropped its fifth consecutive home game. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Russell Westbrook had 14 points and seven assists in hi
After the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Washington Wizards, DeMar DeRozan expressed his frustration.
He set the record Monday at Golden 1 Center – here’s a look at all 54 games
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2008 draft class, which features the likes of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love and Derrick Rose.
The NBA has opened an investigation into Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations, something Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said he became aware of shortly before the team's game on Monday night. A league spokesman confirmed that the probe had been opened. ESPN first reported the investigation, which it said surrounded Porter's performance in games on Jan. 26 and March 20. In both games, Porter played briefly before leaving citing injury or illness. Porter played 4 minutes a
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are stepping up their off-court game. The NBA franchise unveiled renderings on Tuesday for a new world-class practice and high-tech training facility for the Cavs and public use in downtown that will further develop unused land on the Cuyahoga River and perhaps help lure free agents to Cleveland. Pending approval from the city's planning commission, the team is hoping to break ground on the 210,000-square-foot Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center later t
Bam Adebayo is only in his seventh NBA season, but he’s on his way to leaving his mark on the Heat’s record book.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Christian Braun scored 17 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 on Monday night. Jokic, who exited with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter and Denver leading by 21, finished two assists shy of his 23rd triple-double this season. “I think his mindset is he’s going to play this game, but he’s also going to enjoy trying to help some of these other guys that maybe don’t get regular minutes and to make
Should the Chicago Bulls keep Billy Donovan as their head coach?
Russell Westbrook scores 14 points in his return from injury, but Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is left frustrated following a 133-116 loss to the Pacers.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. threw a high, intentional elbow that flattened one of the Hornets. It awakened the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen each scored 17 points, and Cleveland bounced back from an embarrassing loss at Miami 24 hours earlier by beating Charlotte 115-92 on Monday night. Mobley also had a career-high eight assists and seven rebounds in 25 minutes in his second game back after he was sidelined by a sprained ankle. Allen grabbed 13 boards. The Cavs started slowly
Phoenix Suns (42-30, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (51-21, first in the Western Conference)Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Denver will look to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Nuggets take on Phoenix.The Nuggets are 29-15 in conference matchups. Denver ranks sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.2 rebounds. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 12.3 boards.The Suns have gone 23-20 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is eighth
New York Knicks (43-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (23-49, 12th in the Eastern Conference)Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Toronto Raptors after Donte DiVincenzo scored 40 points in the Knicks' 124-99 win against the Detroit Pistons.The Raptors are 1-12 in division games. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference with 54.3 points per game in the paint led by RJ Barrett averaging 13.0.The Knicks are 9-5 against the rest of the division.
The Heat may finally get Kevin Love back from injury on Tuesday against the Warriors.
The Lakers issued an injury report Tuesday that ruled James out with peroneal tendinopathy in his ankle. During his pregame availability, Lakers coach Darvin Ham declined to speculate on James’ potential status for Wednesday’s game at Memphis. “Last game, he was experiencing some significant discomfort, and so he’s getting treatment around the clock,” Ham said.
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Miami's game against Golden State on Tuesday night, one that comes with the Heat trying to escape the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference. It was the 22nd time in 72 games this season that Miami played without Butler, who missed the team's morning shootaround with a non-COVID illness. He was later listed as questionable, then downgraded to out about two hours before game time. “He's sick,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Doesn't feel well at a