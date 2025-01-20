Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the 2 Pt

Some key observations and analysis on two teams that could be around in June.
Goodbye 2024, hello 2025. With the new year only three days into existence, Kevin O'Connor is joined by Yahoo Sports contributor Tom Haberstroh to conjure up ten wild predictions for the remaining 363 days.
Dan Titus reveals his top pickups and advice to get your fantasy hoops lineup right for Week 10.
Lamar Jackson nearly led a game-tying drive, but for the fourth time Allen's Bills will face Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in the playoffs.
Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers are the only team that's played both Notre Dame and Ohio State this season. What's his key to the College Football Playoff title game?
The Dodgers still have roughly 3-to-1 odds to win the World Series.
The Cubs made the announcement Friday during their fan convention.
In today's edition: Contemplating Steph Curry's future with the Warriors, Canada has the recipe for breaking the Cup curse, dunk of the night (that didn't count), another athlete's home was burglarized, stadium trivia, and more.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
The Class of 2025 has a group of 18 former players, including the likes of Vick and Michael Strahan, and four former coaches.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
Jack Hoffman ran for a long touchdown at the Nebraska spring game in 2013 when he was just 7 years old in an iconic heartfelt moment.
Indiana fell in what was the second-worst home loss in program history on Tuesday night.
Butler's seven-game suspension ends on Thursday, one day before they are scheduled to play the Nuggets.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Nakobe Dean was second on the team in tackles with 128.