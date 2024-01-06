Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the And-1!

The Canadian Press

Dalvin Cook is joining the Baltimore Ravens for a playoff run after being waived by the New York Jets. The move, confirmed by Cook’s agents with LAA Sports & Entertainment to The Associated Press on Thursday, came after Cook cleared waivers and became a free agent. NFL Network first reported the decision by Baltimore to sign Cook, who agreed to part ways with New York on Tuesday. ESPN also reported Cook will be first added to the Ravens’ practice squad. The four-time Pro Bowl running back will b