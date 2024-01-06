Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the And-1!
News, notes, injury updates, trade rumors and scouting reports as the Sacramento Kings prepare to face the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center.
A rookie didn’t know anyone when he joined the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but Travis Kelce made a point of welcoming him.
Kuminga "has lost faith" in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, according to a report from The Athletic.
Any question whether ESPN took Aaron Rodgers' latest tryst with misinformation seriously disappeared the instant Pat McAfee appeared on his eponymous talk show on Wednesday, offering a half-baked apology for Rodgers' antics the previous day.Rodgers, you'll remember, used his weekly appearance on McAfee's show, for which he makes seven figures annually, to discuss the pending release of court papers related to Jeffrey Epstein, the famous financier and convicted sex trafficker. If a full roll call
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to a wild overtime game between the Jazz and the Pistons.
NEWARK, N.J. — Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard left Friday night's game against the New Jersey Devils after receiving an open-ice hit from defenceman Brendan Smith. The Blackhawks announced Bedard would not return. With the puck on his stick midway through the first period, Bedard skated into the Devils' zone before Smith stepped up and appeared to catch the rookie centre's mouth with a big hit. Bedard fell to the ice and held his face as he skated to the bench before heading to the dressi
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal missed three match points and needed a medical time-out Friday before losing to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals of his tournament comeback following a year-long injury layoff. The 22-time major winner failed to convert a match point in the 10th game of the second set and two more in the tiebreaker before No. 55-ranked Thompson rallied to win 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3 at the Brisbane International. With the Australian Open starting Jan. 14, Nadal's rehabilitat
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Rutger McGroarty and his teammates remembered the empty feeling. They wanted to return the favour on their bitter rival's home soil. When the final buzzer sounded Friday, the United States — having embraced the villain role in a hostile environment — got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship. "I'm so proud of this group," said McGroarty, t
After a stellar career at Maryland, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is hoping to get a waiver for another year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.
The Rams are taking a big chance by resting Matthew Stafford and their starters, whereas the Lions are smart to play their starters and keep momentum.
Former Missouri and San Diego Chargers great Kellen Winslow has no problems calling out state of NCAA football.
Tensions seem to be cooling.
Some players have a lot of money on the line in Week 18.
People in the sports world will know Buss as the man who helped usher in the Lakers “Showtime Era,” where the run-and-gun style of basketball was highlighted and a winning dynasty was created.
Dalvin Cook is joining the Baltimore Ravens for a playoff run after being waived by the New York Jets. The move, confirmed by Cook’s agents with LAA Sports & Entertainment to The Associated Press on Thursday, came after Cook cleared waivers and became a free agent. NFL Network first reported the decision by Baltimore to sign Cook, who agreed to part ways with New York on Tuesday. ESPN also reported Cook will be first added to the Ravens’ practice squad. The four-time Pro Bowl running back will b
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Tomas Hamara's country hadn't won a medal at the world junior hockey championship in nearly two decades heading into the 2023 tournament. Czechia now owns two in two years. Hamara scored the winner with 1:41 left in regulation Friday as the Czechs battled back from a 5-2 deficit late in the second period to shock Finland 8-5 and win bronze. "We played as a team the whole tournament," said the Ottawa Senators prospect, who also had two assists. "There weren't really any indiv
The new kids on the block are knocking off the old guard, and we’ve been waiting for this form of natural order to take shape. It’s high time we recognize what’s happening in front of our faces.
NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker was suspended for three games by the NHL on Wednesday night for boarding Florida forward Nick Cousins the previous night. Zucker was given a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct for the play with 51 seconds left in the third period of the Panthers' 4-1 win. He also received a major for fighting Florida defenseman Gustav Forsling after the hit. In its explanation for the suspension, the NHL called it a hit from behind on a defensele
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn't confirm a report Thursday that suspended forward Draymond Green is expected to return to the team’s facility soon, while noting that giving Green space away from the team is important for both parties. ESPN reported that Green is “expected to return” to the Warriors’ facility in the next few days. “I don’t know that,” Kerr said. “Apparently someone else does, but I don’t.” Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA three weeks ago, after
