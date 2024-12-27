Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the And-1!

Oklahoma City's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup final exposed critical flaws.
The Thunder shut down the Mavericks.
Scott Pianowski has six players who could offer a surprise boost to your championship chances.
Sirianni was reportedly rankled by Ertz enthusiastically high-fiving him after their game.
Volatility isn't a fantasy manager's best friend — especially not in Championship Week. Tera Roberts is here to help us sort through which of the league's most volatile assets are worth a start.
Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in New York? Does Ashton Jeanty squeeze into the first round? Check out Nate Tice and Charles McDonald's third 2025 mock draft, just in time for the holidays.
Lamar Jackson broke a record and made his MVP case on Christmas.
Sophie Hediger, who competed at the Beijing Olympics for Switzerland, reached the podium twice this season for the first time in her career.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
It was an incredible year in sports, which means 2024 saw a plethora of iconic images from around the world that captured the biggest moments from the Olympics, the Super Bowl and much more. Check out 10 of the best below:
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR wide receiver rankings.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
As Netflix prepares for its Christmas Day NFL close-up, there's plenty on the line for everyone involved.
The Vikings are contenders to claim their first Super Bowl victory.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
The Red Sox added veteran arm Walker Buehler to their new-look rotation.
Though playoff hopes are gone, four wins in five games has changed the outlook on McCarthy's future in Dallas. It's a complicated situation that both coach and owner helped create.