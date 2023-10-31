Shaedon Sharpe throws it down!

“I'll miss you forever and love you always,” Ryan Wolfe wrote Monday
Staiano made four bets worth $116.20, three of which were on a made-for-TV exhibition match.
Three-time major title winner Iga Swiatek and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova joined the chorus of competitors at the WTA Finals criticizing the playing conditions at the season-ending championship for women's tennis. The chief complaints — no fewer than half of the eight singles players have spoken out, and Monday was just the second day of action — are that the temporary outdoor hard court in Cancun, built atop a golf course, does not allow for solid footing, the balls bounce oddly and the surface wasn't ready early enough to allow for sufficient practice time before matches began. After her victory in round-robin play on Sunday, No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka called the conditions at the season-ending championship “another level of disrespect.”
Another race, another disappointing weekend for Aston Martin. A double DNF no less. This is developing into a worrying pattern after such a fine start to 2023.
The 'Friends' star was a lifelong tennis fan — and even trained to go pro as a teenager
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
The Oiler and Flames went very different directions, but both drew inspiration from the Battle of Alberta as they descended upon Commonwealth Stadium.
Perez’s race lasted just 14 seconds after he crashed into Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the opening bend.
A safety truck paced the field while the original pace car was towed off the track.
Joe Ogilvie wants the PGA Tour membership to understand the unique position they are in.
Colorado was rolling after three victories to start its season. The Buffaloes now occupy the bottom half of the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-133.
The season-ending WTA Finals started on Sunday with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka cruising past Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-1 before hitting out at organisers.
EDMONTON — When Brent Oliver attended the Heritage Classic 20 years ago, he sat five rows from the top of Commonwealth Stadium. He and 57,166 hockey fans saw the Montreal Canadiens edge the Edmonton Oilers 4-3, but what he remembers most is the biting cold. It was -18 Celsius, and it felt like -30 C with the wind chill. “I left in the third last time because, after the alumni game and main game, I was frozen to the core,” recalled Oliver. “It took me three days to warm up.” Oliver was back at Co
The Washington Capitals center is in a league of his own when it comes to being a poor value proposition.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The struggling New York Giants have traded defensive end Leonard Williams to the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks for a pair of draft picks. The Giants (2-6) said Monday they will receive a second-round draft choice in 2024 and a fifth-rounder in 2025 for Williams, who had a $32 million salary cap hit this season, the highest on the team. Seattle (5-2) has two third-round picks next year, which will help soften the blow of giving up a second-rounder. The deal came a
The hockey world is reacting to a tragic on-ice accident and wondering what steps should be taken to prevent it from happening again. Four-time Olympic gold medallist Hayley Wickenheiser is calling for mandated neck protection at "every level in hockey" after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday. Wickenheiser completed medical school after her women's hockey career with Canada and currently works as a doctor and an assistant general
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins has a torn right Achilles tendon that will end his season, the Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday after his first career injury put a somber tone on their three-game winning streak. The Vikings announced that the MRI exam on Cousins confirmed their initial fear of a tear after the 12th-year quarterback went down in pain in the fourth quarter at Green Bay on Sunday after planting his foot in the grass to try to avoid a sack. He quickly limped off the field, una
Francis Ngannou says Deontay Wilder is down to fight him in MMA.
DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes showed up to the stadium feeling ill and out of sorts. It only got worse after kickoff. The Kansas City quarterback couldn't shake off the effects of flu-like symptoms or shake free from a buzzing Denver defense as he turned in one of the most pedestrian performances of his career in a 24-9 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. “Worst I felt walking out of the stadium,” Mahomes said after his first loss in seven starts in Denver and the Chiefs' first loss to the Broncos si