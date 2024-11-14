Shaedon Sharpe hammers it home

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 MLB end-of-year awards, give an update on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, answer fan questions from the Bar-B-Cast mailbag and recap all the latest baseball news.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
The historic ball sold for a record-shattering $4.4 million at auction last month.
Popovich, 75, had a stroke on November 2.
The Lions look very good, and would be hard to beat at home in January.
In today's edition: How the House-NCAA settlement is impacting Olympic sports, Winnipeg won't stop winning, NBA Cup tips off, CFP rankings revealed, and more.
Major League Soccer faces pressure to shift its season calendar to align with Europe's in order to maximize playoff exposure and synchronize with global transfer windows.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz react to the second edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings, discuss Heisman pretenders vs. contenders and preview the biggest matchups of Week 12.
The Bulldogs are the first team out of the 12-team playoff after Week 11.
The Dodgers and Padres led the way with three Silver Slugger winners each.
The FBI is reportedly investigating the break-ins, which took place last month around the Chiefs' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Saints.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 kicker rankings.
D'Arnaud joins the Angels after a five-year stint in Atlanta that included an All-Star bid in 2022.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 defense rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 half-PPR flex rankings.
The Cowboys will depend on Cooper Rush and Trey Lance at QB for the rest of the season.
John Robinson won a national championship at USC and spent nearly a decade leading the Los Angeles Rams.
Both schools received six-figure fines due to fan behavior in Ole Miss' win over Georgia and LSU's loss to Alabama.
Here's what you need to know for Year 2 of the NBA Cup.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens arrives with his favorite waiver wire pickups heading into Week 11.