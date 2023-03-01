Shaedon Sharpe with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

Lowry to miss 10th game in row; Dragic released
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 20 and pulled down eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors held off the Chicago Bulls 101-96 on Tuesday. Point guard Fred VanVleet only had three points but nine assists and six rebounds in his return to the Raptors' (31-32) lineup after missing three games following the birth of his third child. O.G. Anunoby added 17 points and seven rebounds for Toronto, while Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points and Jakob Poeltl scored 14. Nikola Vucevic's 23 points led Chicago (28-34), w
Just as fans argue about who the GOAT of the NBA is, so do the league's current or former players. The debate is most often between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, though Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has some backers, too. Prior to the James era, the ...
The Maple Leafs are sending promising defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals.
Donovan Mitchell was also tested shortly after his 71-point performance.
Hannah and Heart Lising, twin sisters from the Philippines who've led Sun Valley Poly to a City Section Division I title, share a special bond.
Patrick Kane is Broadway-bound, and the New York Rangers are far from the only top contender making big moves ahead of the NHL trade deadline. The Rangers acquired Kane from Chicago in a three-team trade Tuesday night, adding the three-time Stanley Cup champion to their core that reached the Eastern Conference final last year and a couple of recent additions, including prolific scoring winger Vladimir Tarasenko. “I think Patrick recognized it was a good fit for him and it’s a good fit for us,” g
Former GMs weigh in on Dolphins’ looming Tua decision
Pete Carroll responded to a question about the report as well as the nature of his current relationship with Russell Wilson.
Jayson Tatum was gone a few minutes before the Boston Celtics relinquished the top spot in the NBA, thrown out of a game for the first time in his career. New York's defense caused the frustration for the rest of the Celtics. Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley each scored 23 points, and the surging Knicks knocked Boston out of the top spot in the overall NBA standings with their sixth straight victory, 109-94 on Monday night.
Serena Williams hit the red carpet for the NAACP Image Awards in a hip-high slit dress that showed off her epic legs. Serena likes dancing to mix up her cardio.
Snyder allegedly charged his own team a $4.5 million "advertising fee" after he put their logo on his private jet.
Here's a look at Yahoo Sports' latest first- and second-round projections for the 2023 NBA Draft in June.
The Clippers had a tumultuous 48 hours.
The Spaniard impressed for Aston Martin at testing and is optimistic about his chances ahead of the new season
‘Always nice to add a new trophy to the collection,’ the 2009 world champion said.
Charles Howell III and the Crushers won the individual and team titles at the first event of the season in Mayakoba
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round of the Mexican Open, but it looked early on that he might be bidding "Adios" to the fans watching the men's singles match inside the Arena GNP Seguros. The native of Richmond Hill, Ont., ranked 30th heading into the ATP Tour 500 series event, defeated Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-7, 6-0, 7-5 in a hard-court match that lasted two hours, 13 minutes. Shapovalov was cruising along in the first set and was up 5-3 before the match was
The goal for Golden State: Do everything to shut down Damian Lillard, without fouling the Trail Blazers star after he made all 16 of his free throws last time against the defending champs. Jordan Poole had 29 points, six assists and five rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 23 points and the Warriors rallied past the red-hot Lillard and Portland 123-105 on Tuesday night. Lillard had 25 points and seven assists to follow up his franchise-record and career-best 71-point masterpiece against the Rockets on Sunday night, when his 13 3-pointers were one shy of Thompson’s NBA record.
Klay Thompson hit a wild 3-point shot in Golden State Warriors' win over Minnesota Timberwolves and explains how he's stepped up as a leader.