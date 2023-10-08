Shadow Secretary of State condemns Hamas as 'proscribed terrorist organisation'

ABC News

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said on Sunday that the U.S. should provide Israel with "everything that it needs to be able to take whatever actions it needs to take" in the wake of a large-scale attack by the militant group Hamas that shook the country and the region. Christie, a former New Jersey governor, told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos that his top priorities if he were president would be engaging allies in the region, such as Jordan and Saudi Arabia, to keep the conflict from spreading and to serve as a "sounding board" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to help him "think through the ramifications of every step they're going to take to defend themselves and to try to do the best they can to eliminate the leadership of Hamas." Christie, a former ABC News contributor, also called out the dysfunction in the U.S. House of Representatives, where a small group of Republican lawmakers last week voted along with the Democratic minority to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, leaving it without a way to pass legislation, including foreign aid.