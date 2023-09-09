Sexual Assault Attempt Presser
The Buffalo Police Department held a press conference on Saturday to update citizens on the sexual assault attempt that took place on Tuesday at Delaware Park.
The election fraud conspiracy theorist and MyPillow CEO lashed out at attorneys in a series of interviews
Registered nurse Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 59, will serve 2.5 years behind bars after being found guilty in April of conspiracy to commit obstruction and obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies, and five related misdemeanors. Her son, a 32-year-old sometime bartender Eric Gave
Mason Sisk was just 14 when he shot each of his family members through the head
A 21-year-old inmate was raped again after jail officials placed him back in the same dorm where the first rape occured , say attorneys from the Strom Law Firm
OTTAWA — The judge presiding over the trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers says she is seriously unhappy about the late disclosure of text message evidence to the defence. Justice Heather Perkins-McVey called a short recess to "settle" herself after defence lawyers told her they had received two heavy binders of evidence Thursday, three days after the trial began. The messages are from the cellphone belonging to Chris Barber, who is co-accused with Tamara Lich of mischief, counselling others to
A federal judge said the 2021 assault was so "brutal" that she "physically pulled away" when she watched the body camera footage.
The terror suspect was arrested just before 11am on Saturday and is now in police custody.
The son of a prominent conservative activist has been convicted of charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, bashed in a window, chased a police officer, invaded the Senate floor and helped a mob disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory. Leo Brent Bozell IV, 44, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, was found guilty Friday of 10 charges, including five felony offenses, after a trial decided by a federal judge, according to the Justice Department. Bozell’s father is Brent Bozell III, who founded the Media Research Center, Parents Television Council and other conservative media organizations.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued an emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and the surrounding county for at least 30 days in the midst of a spate of gun violence. The Democratic governor said she is expecting legal challenges but felt compelled to act in response to gun deaths, including the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium this week. The firearms suspension is t
When Anya Pekareva heard that an 85-year-old woman had been murdered in Vyatskiye Polyany, a small town over 500 miles from Moscow that is home to some of her relatives, she thought it an odd coincidence.
ATLANTA (AP) — The special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and others to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results recommended indictments against twice as many people as the 19 prosecutors ultimately charged, leaving South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham among those not indicted. The grand jurors' lengthy report released Friday showed they recommended charges against 39 people, including Graham, former U.S. Sens. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump nat
Mukalazi, 40, grabbed his victim from behind and told her: ‘If you scream I will rip your tongue out.’
A resident of Phoenix was charged with animal cruelty and neglect by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office for dumping her old, blind pet.
The unidentified baby was given the name “Mary” after two boys found her body abandoned in New Jersey, officials say.
“The defendant was making racial slurs at the victim and saying horrible things,” an Indiana prosecutor said.
“It’s quite literally a mother’s or parent’s worse nightmare.”
FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A man who fatally shot a former girlfriend and her grandmother outside an Indiana automotive seating plant was sentenced to 110 years in prison by a judge who called the killings “brutal and heinous.” Gary Ferrell II, 28, had avoided a possible death sentence when he pleaded guilty in April to two counts of murder in the 2021 killings of Promise Mays, 21, and Pamela Sledd, 62. He was sentenced Thursday. The Rossville women had driven to NHK Seating of America in Frankfort
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for running over and killing an 18-year-old after a small-town street dance last year in a case that drew the attention of Donald Trump after the driver initially claimed the teen was a “Republican extremist” who threatened him. Shannon Brandt, of Glenfield, North Dakota, pleaded guilty in May to manslaughter in connection with Cayler Ellingson's death in September 2022, in McHenry, North Dakota. Brandt initial
Calgary police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the early hours of Saturday morning in the city's northwest neighbourhood of Capitol Hill. At around 3:50 a.m. police said they were called to the 1700 block of 18 Avenue N.W. after reports from neighbours of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found a male in medical distress in front of a home.Police told CBC News that they are looking into whether the man was shot in front of the home, or, if he was shot in the near
According to investigators, Melissa Damron locked her son out of the car and drove away as he chased her, before he fell into the road and was run over.