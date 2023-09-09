Sexual Assault Attempt Presser

CBC

Calgary police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the early hours of Saturday morning in the city's northwest neighbourhood of Capitol Hill. At around 3:50 a.m. police said they were called to the 1700 block of 18 Avenue N.W. after reports from neighbours of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found a male in medical distress in front of a home.Police told CBC News that they are looking into whether the man was shot in front of the home, or, if he was shot in the near