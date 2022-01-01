Severe weather threat before bitter cold

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Members of the team were accused of not wearing masks, smoking and listening to rock music on full blast.
"Your instincts were right and that mole on the back of my neck was a malignant melanoma and thanks to your persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it is now gone."
Raptors fans haven't heard much from or about Dragic since he stepped away in November. Now, he's once again in the spotlight.
Sam Bennett scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves to lead the Florida Panthers past the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday for their third straight win.
Noah Dobson scored 3:52 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
ESPN has a vested interest in star players playing in bowl games.
The hottest-ever New Year's Day in London saw Arsenal fans get heated after a meltdown against Manchester City.
Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 19 rebounds against the Clippers. That, coupled with his team’s win, was enough to close out the year on a good note. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
No head coach wants to hear that his owner is 'embarrassed' by him.
Fred VanVleet had 31 points and nine assists in his first game back from COVID-19 protocols to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 116-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
Georgia and Alabama will meet for the national title for the second time in five seasons. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs for the SEC title on Dec. 4.
Two more Montreal Canadiens players entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Saturday.
The Toronto Raptors eked out a win against the Los Angeles Clippers, thanks in large part to returning OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, alongside Pascal Siakam. Though there is still conditioning and chemistry work to be done, their energy was pivotal in Friday’s win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Lorenzo Insigne has reportedly agreed to join Toronto FC next summer in what is being lauded as one of the most momentous transfers in MLS history.
Nate McMillan is one of eight head coaches currently sidelined due to the coronavirus.
LONDON (AP) — Watching an electrifying first half and wowed by Bukayo Saka’s goal, Arsenal fans were euphoric with the display against Manchester City. For 45 minutes, Arsenal made the runaway Premier League leader look average. Then the second half brought an all-too familiar Arsenal capitulation to hand City a 2-1 win Saturday. There was a 100th red card for Arsenal in the three decades of the Premier League — more than any other team — when Gabriel was sent off in the 59th minute. It was for
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes had the last seven goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Saturday. The Hurricanes (23-7-1) scored four times in a 3:57 span of the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit. They had five goals in the period. “That was special,” Lorentz said. “Sometimes you get a game like that where a team is a little bit down and out or not getting the breaks then all of a sudden you get one and stick to the game plan
Bruce Arians tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, and said he was experiencing mild symptoms.
Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game on Saturday and another head coach entered the league’s health and safety protocols as it continued finding ways to play through the latest coronavirus outbreak. Ref Sha’Rae Mitchell was assigned the San Antonio-Detroit game. She becomes the fourth G League referee called up in a span of two days — three others worked games on Friday — and is now the 15th woman in league history picked to work a regular-season game. Mitchell has wo
Calgary police say Russian and Czech hockey players were removed from a New Year's Eve flight departing from Calgary. A Calgary police spokesperson said the airport unit was called to a plane around 5:45 p.m. Friday to help Air Canada staff keep peace and deplane passengers, due to a "disturbance involving multiple passengers in the aircraft cabin." Police say hockey players from the Czech and Russian teams who were in Alberta to compete in the world junior hockey tournament were deboarded and s