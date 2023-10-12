Severe weather moves through Pinellas County

The Canadian Press

HALIFAX — The Atlantic Loop is no longer part of Nova Scotia's plan to hit its 2030 renewable energy targets, Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton said Wednesday. The minister said costs have ballooned for the project that was supposed to wean Nova Scotia and New Brunswick off coal by providing hydroelectricity from Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. "Eventually there probably will be an Atlantic loop concept that’s all put together as pieces of the puzzle," Rushton told rep