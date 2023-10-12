Severe weather moves through Clearwater Beach
A typhoon in the Pacific Ocean will have impacts on Canada's weather in the long range forecast coming up. Here's how that happens
Here’s the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lidia dissipated Wednesday after hitting land near the resort of Puerta Vallarta as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph (220 kph). The hurricane blew the roofs off some homes and knocked over trees around the Pacific coast resort before moving inland. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Lidia’s winds were down to 35 mph as it dissipated about 145 miles (235 kms) north-northeast of the city of Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city and the capital o
The first Colorado low of the season is on its way, southern Ontario, but uncertainty remains for whether or not your weekend will be a pleasant one or a total washout
Some of Wednesday’s thunderstorms could be severe.
Some residual rain and winds are expected Wednesday along the B.C. coast, but there is a significant improvement in conditions coming for late week
A typhoon in the Pacific Ocean, will have impacts on Canada's weather in the long range forecast. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Another group of Oklahoma hunters came across a wounded bird, spurring an investigation.
The pervasive narrative about offshore wind in recent years has been that costs are falling and that wind power is cheap. But scratch below the surface and you find that things are not quite so rosy. Turbine manufacturers have been losing money hand over fist in recent years. Collectively over the past five years the top four turbine producers outside China have lost almost US$ 7 billion – and over US$ 5 billion in 2022 alone. Last year the chief executive of turbine-maker Vestas said that the c
While some of us may not enjoy the colder temperatures, at least there will be a good thing that comes from them: No more wasps
Three photos from two Canadian photographers are part of the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, whose winners were announced Tuesday night.Mark Williams, a photographer based in Jordan River, B.C., was highly commended in the animal portraits category for photos of an Arctic fox backlit by the sun and a dramatic drone shot of five belugas surfacing among fragments of sea ice, both captured in Nunavut. Garth Lenz of Victoria was highly commended in the photojournalism category for
Ontario has seized nearly 100 raccoons from a rehab facility that is facing allegations it violated the provincial wildlife conservation act, but the animal welfare organization says it has done nothing wrong. More than 50 conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry descended upon Mally's Third Chance Raccoon Rescue in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Sept. 26, seizing 95 raccoons. The ministry said the raccoons were taken to a secure facility. "Experts were on site to ensu
The tour guide in Alaska’s Katmai National Park & Preserve encountered the bear on a recent tour.
"Somebody most likely took that deer out of the wild as a fawn and tried to keep it as a pet and put a collar on it," the Missouri Dept. of Conservation shared
False killer whales have been documented passing fish to humans, which research biologist Robin Baird said suggests they few humans as similar to them.
The bird of prey became trapped in the netting of the Virginia driving range and grew tired, wildlife officials said.
HALIFAX — The Atlantic Loop is no longer part of Nova Scotia's plan to hit its 2030 renewable energy targets, Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton said Wednesday. The minister said costs have ballooned for the project that was supposed to wean Nova Scotia and New Brunswick off coal by providing hydroelectricity from Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. "Eventually there probably will be an Atlantic loop concept that’s all put together as pieces of the puzzle," Rushton told rep
It’s the first new fish found in the reef in four years, researchers said.
Nova Scotia is abandoning the proposed Atlantic Loop in its plan to decarbonize its electrical grid by 2030, Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton announced Wednesday.The province unveiled a clean power plan calling for 30 per cent more wind power and five per cent new solar energy to green the grid. Nova Scotia's plan relies on continued imports of hydroelectricity from Labrador via the Maritime Link.Right now Nova Scotia generates 60 per cent of its electricity by burning foss
Widespread rain for the B.C. coast continues into Tuesday, with just enough instability to bring an isolated storm risk. Ferry-goers may be in for a rough ride through the Strait of Georgia, as winds will be gusty. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.