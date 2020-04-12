Severe Weather Damages Louisiana's Monroe Regional Airport

A tornado warning was issued for Monroe, Louisiana, and surrounding areas as storms tore through the region on Sunday, April 12, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

Citing the NWS, local media reported that tornadoes touched down in Lincoln, Bienville, DeSoto, and Webster parishes. Reports said police have been searching homes for injured people.

This video shows damage to a hangar at Monroe Regional Airport. Ron Phillips, the airport’s director, told local media that damages to the aircrafts could range from $25 to $30 million. Credit: Aaron Lewis via Storyful