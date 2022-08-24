Severe Thunderstorms Sweep Through US Northeast

The National Weather Service on Tuesday, August 23, issued multiple weather warnings for parts of the US’s northeast, where heavy rain, severe thunderstorms and flash floods impacted communities across Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Footage by Twitter user @Kerry918808 captured dark storm clouds and heavy lightning near Groton, a coastal town in eastern Connecticut.

Elsewhere in Connecticut, local media reported flooding in Waterbury and Seymour, with the NWS issuing a flash flood warning for the latter. Credit: @Kerry918808 via Storyful