Severe Thunderstorms Sweep Kentucky Amid Flood Recovery Efforts

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Kentucky’s central north on Saturday, August 6, as flood recovery efforts continued in the state’s east.

Footage by Twitter user @smithshelbyxo shows dark storm clouds near Mount Washington, just southeast of Louisville. Thunder can be heard rumbling in the distance.

The NWS warned of penny-sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph for the region. Credit: @smithshelbyxo via Storyful