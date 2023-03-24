Severe thunderstorm warning bringing strong winds, hail, lightning in parts of Northern California

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for areas in Glenn and Butte counties, the National Weather Service reported. There is a possibility of frequent lightning, winds as strong as 50 mph and quarter-sized hail for the Glenn, Willows, Bluegum, Butte City, Codora, Ordbend and Artois areas, according to NWS. At 5:34 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Bluegum, or near Willows, moving east at 5 mph.

